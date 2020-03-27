Although it may seem like a joke, it is not. Two footballers of the Wellington Phoenix of the Australian league have been intercepted in a golf buggy in Sydney after a party in full quarantine.

It is the New Zealand player Tim Payne and his compatriot Oliver Sail, who traveled the passenger seat in the vehicle. The first of them tearfully apologized, but both They are exposed to harsh penalties after this escape.

Phoenix, a Wellington-based team, he was confined to Sidney hoping to play their A-League matches if the championship that brings together Australian and New Zealand teams resumes behind closed doors. However, the aggravation in Australia of the new coronavirus epidemic reduced these hopes to zero and the Phoenix finally returned to New Zealand on Tuesday.

Tim Payne said that with his colleagues they had organized a party on her last Australian night and that together with Oliver Sail he decided to go for a ride in the pram until were intercepted by the police.

Different media reports that this escapade ended about five kilometers from the players’ residence and that Tim Payne tested positive for blood alcohol control.

I am deeply sorry. I take full responsibility for my actions and what happened that night. I fully accept the repercussions of that act. It is obviously a mistake on my part, the kind of thing you would want to erase, “he said on New Zealand radio.