Police cameras in Volusia, Florida, recorded shooting between police officers and 12- and 14-year-old boys who stole shotgun and AK-47s



Archive image of an AK-47.

Photo: George Frey / Getty Images

Body camera footage from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies shows the confrontation between deputies and the two 12- and 14-year-olds who shot them with a shotgun and an AK-47 from a house last Tuesday.

The authorities released the audiovisual material on Wednesday. Among the images, you see a sergeant hiding behind a tree to try to avoid the onslaught of the suspects, identified as Travis O’Brien (the youngest) and Nicole Jackson.

In addition, the video includes aerial views of the moment when agents shoot Jackson as he left the garage of the house on Enterprise Osteen Road with a shotgun in hand.

Both young men are accused of charges of armed robbery and attempted murder. The duo escaped from a foster home the same day the events occurred.

O’Brien appeared on Thursday virtually before a judge for the formal arraignment, while the other young woman remains in hospital in critical but stabilized condition.

County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said officers showed sufficient tolerance by not returning shots from the home, where the minors had entered illegally and where they took their weapons.

Minor emptied an AK-47 magazine against officers

“They did multiple, multiple rounds… And I know for a fact that they emptied a magazine from the AK-47. I know from radio broadcasts that the 12-year-old boy opened fire on us. I know that the 14-year-old girl opened fire on us with the shotgun and then came out and threatened one of my agents and told him that she was going to kill him. And we did not return fire. But after he came out of the garage… there was nothing else we could do. We had to do what we had to do, ”Chitwood said when defending the behavior of the police.

Multiple shots of the suspected minors

The video of about nine minutes begins with the image of Sergeant Donnie Maxwell trying to take cover behind a tree while looking out at the pool area of ​​the house. Immediately, a loud bang is heard and someone on the police radio exclaims: “shots”.

“On hold, on hold. It seems that the female is pointing a long gun at me, I have to stay covered. On hold, ”Maxwell says in apparent calm. “It is either a shotgun or a long gun that the female has in her hand. The young man seems to have something in his hand too ”, adds the officer.

Seconds later, five shots are heard coming from the house.

“Shooting from the window in my direction, on hold,” says Maxwell.

As soon as the radio transmission ends, another succession of shots is heard.

Chitwood estimated that the two suspects fired several dozen rounds over a 30 minute period.

“Put the gun down,” Maxwell is heard yelling, which the suspects ignore.

Another officer on the radio urges officers not to shoot the children and to take their time trying to control the scene.

Officers threw cell phones at suspects to try to negotiate with them

As part of the measures so that the situation does not escalate, one of the agents even threw a cell phone through a broken window to try to establish communication with the young people, the Click Orlando report detailed.

At approximately four minutes and 50 seconds into the video, visuals from a helicopter show officers firing back at Jackson, who was hiding under a garbage can.

The eight officers who opened fire are on administrative leave. Jackson was wounded in the chest and shoulder, and O’Brien turned himself in.