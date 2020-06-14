CHESTER, South Carolina, USA (AP) – Police in South Carolina released a body camera video of officers on the shooting death of a handcuffed African-American who they say was brandishing a gun in the parking lot of a Walmart chain store.

Ariane Lamont McCree, 28, was shot by police outside the Walmart in Chester in November. McCree was handcuffed at the time of the shooting after being arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. The South Carolina attorney general’s office indicated in a press release in March that the officers acted in self-defense and that McCree pulled out a gun while escaping arrest.

The Post and Courier newspaper published that the video released to the news media shows a police officer with a pistol in hand approaching the suspect from the other side of the store’s parking lot. The video shows officers later taking a pistol from the man’s body.

Mullins McLeod, a Charleston attorney who has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Police Department on behalf of the McCree family, has said that it is impossible for McCree to be able to point a gun at officers with his hands cuffed behind his back. , according to the newspaper.

Police and the McCree family offered different interpretations of the video. The incident sparked protests in the small town of Chester.

At a press conference on Friday, McCree’s family reiterated that the video shows that being handcuffed, the man posed no threat to police officers, the newspaper reported. Family members criticized authorities for broadcasting the video more than six months after the events.

Charlie Stringfellow, McCree’s grandfather, criticized the excessive use of force after an alleged theft incident.

« If true, it is not something you should lose your life for, » Stringfellow said.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams told The Herald newspaper that the video shows the officer took appropriate action.

« My agent acted because he was facing an imminent threat, » Williams said. « There was a firearm in sight and pointed at him. »