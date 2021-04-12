Police believe the death of a black man in Minnesota was “accidental”

The death of African-American Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) it was “accidental”, as Police Chief Tim Ganno said Monday.

The White Police Who Shot Wright I wanted to use a stun gun known as a ‘taser’ to immobilize him, but he got confused and fired with his firearm, according to Ganno.

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright“said Ganno, who heads the Brooklyn Center police department, a residential city of 30,000 northwest of Minneapolis, where the incident occurred.

At the press conference, a video of the event was shown showing three agents approaching Wright’s vehicle. One of them tries to handcuff him, but Wright resists, starts a struggle, and then the police pull out his gun and yell in warning: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”.

A shot is heard and then the agent exclaims in surprise: “I shot him”.

They did not have some papers in order

The policemen stopped Wright’s vehicle because he did not have some papers in order, they asked him for identification and they realized that I had an outstanding arrest warrant, so they tried to stop him. It was then that the man tried to get back into the vehicle and received a bullet impact.

Wright’s death sparked Sunday night to Monday loud protests, which became violent in some places by throwing rocks and other objects at the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

To disperse the protesters, the Police used tear gas and rubber bullets, while the authorities decreed a curfew.