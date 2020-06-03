Giovanni López, 30 years old, arrested by police in Jalisco. Beaten to death. Governor accused of terror and persecution of coronavirus “data-medium-file =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/jalisco.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/jalisco.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-263347” src = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/jalisco.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Jalisco, bricklayer beaten to death for not bringing mouthpiece “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/jalisco.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/jalisco.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx /wp-content/uploads/2020/06/jalisco.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/jalisco. jpg? resize = 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Through a video, the complaint was made public, in fact

“Giovanni López was taken away by police from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Jalisco for not using face masks during the contingency.”

– «They returned him dead. Police brutality is not only in the United States, ”they denounce on social networks.

He went out to dinner

On May 4 Giovanni went out with his family to dinner, when police from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos detained them for not using face masks on public roads.

However, they began to beat him, they took him into custody and the next day they returned his body

– «(….) They brutally beat him to death just for not bringing a damn face mask This is the state of terror and persecution that Governor Enrique Alfaro has installed».

Research

“The Ixtlahuacán police are the dirtiest and most corrupt that are known, police officers who are nothing more than animals, and yet the latter offend them because they have more respect than those guys,” says a user of the Pearl of Guadalajara.

He even adds on Twitter:“There’s something wrong with me here and believe me I’m going to find out.”

Trial of Alfaro

– “We cannot allow such lacerating acts, the Jalisco government has already shown clear behaviors of abuse of power, terrorizing the population, leading to murders,” says Claudia Serrano on networks.

– “# JuicioAlfaro” – proclaims

Enrique Alfaro buys medical supplies for Covid at a premium

May 27, 2020. It is noteworthy that some of the direct assignments made in Jalisco were to companies whose partners and legal representatives are the same.



Regeneration, May 27, 2020. Enrique Alfaro favored three companies that have the same partners with the direct award of contracts to buy medical supplies.

In addition, these companies sold their products at a price.

With what is once more evident that the Governor of Jalisco took advantage of the pandemic by Covid-19 to do business.

State government He opened a website where he reports on the expenses generated by the health emergency.

It is on this official page where it is proven that the expenditure so far amounts to more than 3 billion pesos.

Under the concept of spending «derived from the strategy for the preparation of the Covid-19 pandemic ″, contracts were assigned directly.

One of the purchases went to Intermet SA de CV for 23 million 489 thousand 130 pesos, for 8 thousand 265 coronavirus detection kits.

Thus, each kit would have been purchased for 2,842 pesos.

According to the journalist Gloria Reza, a company in Guanajuato offered these packages at 603 pesos, with shipping included.

It should be noted that in 2019 Intermet was contested by the GAP company after the Ministry of Health assigned it contracts irregularly.

Another purchase made by the Alfaro administration was that of 75 vital sign monitors from the Sanabira Corporativo México company.

Each 15-inch screen, priced at 259,287 pesos, when Mexico Catalog offers them at 99,583.

In total, the purchase of monitors cost Jalisco residents 19 million 446 thousand 530 pesos, 12 million more than it could have cost at a lower price.

According to Jorge Carlos Ruíz, Citizen Comptroller, the only way to justify this excessive purchase is with the publication of the declaration of emergency in the Official Newspaper, which did not happen, which is why the decisions made are considered a crime and abuse of authority. by Alfaro.

THE SAME OWNERS

Also noteworthy are the direct allocations made in Jalisco, for 14 million pesos, to the companies ESK Medical, Meteria Hopsitalario de Occidente and Marlex HC, whose partners and legal representatives are the same.

ESK Medical appear as partners sisters Laura Adriana and Karla Andrea Escamilla Sánchez.

3 thousand safety glasses were bought from this company for 365 thousand 400 pesos and digital thermometers.

Marlex HC has as shareholders Gabriel Escamilla Zenteno and Karla Andrea Escamilla Sánchez, this company also shares an address with ESK Medical.

The company provided Jalisco with 350,000 face masks, for 3 million 45 thousand pesos; 28 thousand 200 liters of antibacterial gel and 65 thousand 830 liters of soap for 3 million 899 thousand 137 pesos.

For its part, Material Hospitalario de Occidente whose partners are Irma Angélica Escamilla Sánchez and Omar Antonio Zambrano Naranjo, and their legal representatives Gabriel Escamilla and Laura Adriana Escamilla.

To this company 10 thousand Tyvek suits were purchased for a total of 2 million 737 thousand 600 pesos.