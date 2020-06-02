Protesters against police racism at CNN headquarters in Atlanta Mike Stewart / AP

Journalist Omar Jiménez and his CNN team epitomize the difficulties the press faces in covering protests against racist police abuse in the United States. Jiménez, the cameraman, and the producer were arrested last Friday while broadcasting live from Minneapolis, the epicenter of the claims. Despite the fact that the reporter asked the officer where he wanted them to move and that they were obviously covering the news, the agents held them for more than an hour, arguing that they did not know they were the press. The following night, two of the three involved in the team were hit by rubber bullets. Examples of journalists injured while working have multiplied across the country since protests began in honor of George Floyd, the African American killed in police custody.

As predictable in riots and crowds, some reporters have received tear gas or rubber bullets amid the chaos. But dozens of cases have already been reported in which they have been injured, attacked or detained after identifying themselves with the agents as press personnel. Before protests erupted in Minnesota last Tuesday, the police had detained only 43 journalists in the past three years while covering protests, 37 of them at the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017, according to Joel Simon. , executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, to The Washington Post.

Journalists who have suffered injuries – an independent reporter totally lost her left eye vision due to a rubber bullet – agree in their stories that they perceive that the rules of the game have changed. Vice Michael Anthony Adams reporter yelled at the Minneapolis police a dozen times that he was a member of a media outlet as officers dispersed protesters. “I don’t care,” the officer replied, ordering him to lie down. Adams, lying on the floor of a gas station, showing his press pass, and recording what was happening with his mobile, was sprayed with pepper spray on the face by an agent.

Some politicians, such as the Minnesota governor, have publicly apologized for these episodes. Not so President Donald Trump, who attacked the press again this Sunday: “Fake news is the enemy of the people,” he wrote on Twitter. A phrase that he has repeated throughout his three and a half years in office. Sunday went further and accused the media of “doing everything in their power to promote hatred and anarchy.” CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, a television continually battered by the Republican, was the target of vandalism. On the other hand, Leland Vittert, a reporter for Fox, Trump’s favorite network, had to leave the outskirts of the White House escorted by members of the Secret Service after dozens of people yelled and pushed him and his team while they worked : “I never thought I would see something like that at the White House,” said Vittert.