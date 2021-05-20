Police Arrested For Drug Laboratory At Home With Child In New Jersey; they ask for 60 years in jail



Christopher Walls.

Photo: Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

Christopher Walls, a New Jersey police officer. He was arrested for running a methamphetamine lab at his home, prosecutors announced.

Officers were called to the home of Walls, 50, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department, due to a domestic disturbance, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

A statement from the prosecutor said that agents found the ingredients and equipment to make meth in the basement and in a shed after someone in the house notified them. The statement noted that Walls had books related to the manufacture of methamphetamine, explosives and poison.

The police also found six pistols, ammunition and large capacity magazines in an unsecured safe that you could have accessed a child who lives in the house, the authorities detailed. “It is particularly worrying that this danger was caused by a sworn police officer,” Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in the statement.

Walls now faces six counts related to methamphetamine production, as well as one count of endangering a minor and possession of firearms during a controlled dangerous substance offense. If convicted of all charges, Walls faces a maximum of 60 years in prison, highlighted the radio station NJ101.5.com.