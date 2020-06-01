15 minutes. Chiara de Blasio, the daughter of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested Saturday night in lower Manhattan during an anti-racism protest in the George Floyd case, the African-American citizen killed by a police officer white in Minneapolis.

Chiara de Blasio, 25 years old and the fruit of her marriage to Chirlane MacGracy, African American, He was with a hundred protesters. Some of them were also arrested at the intersection of 12th Street with Broadway.

His arrest occurred on Saturday night at 10:30 am, several local media reported. Chiara de Blasio gave the address of her father’s Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence, to the police officers who identified her. They subsequently released her.

Skipped the incident

The mayor of New York said nothing about it in his two appearances this Sunday. before the media. Specifically, when he spoke out against the increasing violence in the protests.

According to police reports, Chiara de Blasio participated in an “illegal assembly” of protesters in Lower Manhattan. The arrest occurred an hour before his father, the mayor of the Big Apple, told protesters that it was “time to go home” to avoid altercations.

New York police have reported that since last Friday’s protests they have detained a total of 730 people. On Saturday, the day of the worst altercations, there were 345 arrests after a chaotic night of protests and looting in New York City. The events left 33 policemen injured and 47 police vehicles damaged.

“If you went out peacefully to signal the need for change, they have listened to you and change is coming. It is time to go home so that we can all move forward. “This was stated by Mayor de Blasio on Sunday.” But those who are out there simply to express violence and hatred against our police officers, if they are going to commit violence they will be arrested. You will feel the consequences of that activity. “