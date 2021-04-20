Police arrest Taylor Swift stalker in New York – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

A stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media has been arrested and charged with a burglary charge after attempting to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment, police said Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a person called 911 to report he was inside the Swift building in Tribeca without permission, a police spokesman said.

According to a criminal complaint against him, Johnson told police:

“She knows I’m coming here, we are friends.”