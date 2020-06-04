Campeche.— On a rainy morning and his third day of traveling in the southeast, after having been in Cancun, Quintana Roo, and Yucatan, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his satisfaction at being in Campeche.

He said that it is one of the states with the greatest economic potential, because in the Sonda de Campeche it is where more oil is extracted for more than 30 years.

During his morning press conference, López Obrador highlighted the beauty of the City of Campeche, the walled city and the solidarity of its people.

The largest oil production has been extracted from the Campeche Sea since Cantarell, one of the most important productive oil fields in the world, was booming; and Campeche continues to be an oil and gas producer.

It is also a state with agricultural production, with basic crops of corn, beans and rice. It also stands out for its livestock production and forest wealth; with important fishing production. In short, a State with more fishing wealth on its coastlines. Apart from its cultural, artistic wealth, of the first order for its archaeological zones such as Edzná and Calakmul, unique in the world.

At the time, Governor Carlos Miguel Aysa González, recounted the economic and social actions to face the health emergency.

Since March 2, the State Health Safety Council was installed to decide the measures to deal with the contingency. Campeche is in 29th place with the least active cases of COVID-19 and at all times has remained among the five states with the fewest active cases.

At the end of June 2, there are 712 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 148 active positives, 472 recovered and 92 that unfortunately lost their lives; but for four days there have been no deaths from COVID reported on the national platform.

In the municipalities of Calakmul and Palizada, only three positive cases were reported yesterday, making Campeche one of the entities with the fewest cases of contagion by health sector personnel.

“Our health security policy in the face of the pandemic is developed according to the criteria of the federal institutions, including the observance of the traffic lights instrumented by the federal health authorities.”

Two days ago, thanks to the management of López Obrador, they received the donation of 59 respirators in Campeche to expand the capacity of care for patients with respiratory failure. It is the entity with the highest number of respirators, of which only 11% are currently employed.

Campeche is one of the five states in the country with the most beds per 100,000 inhabitants, of which there is currently an occupancy of 14 percent. The supply of drugs has been strengthened and today they are more than 80 percent of the medical keys, Aysa González said.

“I must mean that the federal and state health institutions in Campeche are one team. There is no border that divides the work of the IMSS, the ISSSTE, the Sedena, the Semar and Pemex with the state health agencies, but, on the contrary, there is the same purpose and the same commitment for the health of all campechanos “, he concluded .

Seven24.mx

ebv