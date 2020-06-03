New York, USA.

The daughter of the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, was arrested in Manhattan while participating in a manifestation against the racism for the case Gorge Floyd, an African American killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The daughter of the mayor, 25 years and the result of the mayor’s marriage to Chirlane MacGracy, African American, he was with a group of a hundred protesters, some of whom were also arrested at the intersection of 12th Street with Broadway.

His arrest occurred on Saturday night at around 10:30 a.m., several local media reported, detailing that Chiara gave the address of Gracie Mansion of his father, the official residence of the mayor, to the police officers who identified her. Later it was put onn freedom.

It so happens that the mayor of new york He did not say anything about it in his two appearances before the media, when he spoke against the increasing violence in protests.

According to police reports, Chiara de Blasio would have participated in a “illegal assembly” of protesters in the Bajo Manhattan and the arrest occurred an hour before his father, the mayor of the Big Apple, tell protesters it was “time to go home” to avoid altercations.

The police of NY has reported that since the protests last Friday it has detained a total of 730 people. Yesterday, the day of the worst altercations, there were 345 arrests after one night chaotic protests and looting in New York City for the death of George Floyd, It caused 33 injured police officers and 47 damaged police vehicles.

“If you went out peacefully to signal the need for change, they have listened to you and change is coming. It’s time to go home so we can all move forward, “he said yesterday of Blasio. “But those who are out there simply to express violence and hatred against our police officers, if they are going to commit violence, they will be arrested. You will feel the consequences of that activity “he added. .

