Police arrest a woman armed with a knife who tries to sneak into Drake’s house while he was inside

The houses of famous people are always the object of desire for thieves who seek to make themselves of gold. Camila Cabello and Shawn Méndez were the last to suffer a break-in at their Los Angeles home a few days ago.

Now it is Drake’s turn at his home in Toronto (Canada), a mansion that has all kinds of luxuries (even a two ton black marble bathtub). The singer he was inside the house during the event.

As reported by the Toronto Sun, a woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been arrested in the vicinity of the interpreter’s house. The security guards sounded the alarm to the police when they noticed the presence of a person who I was loitering suspiciously around the vicinity.

It wasn’t until officers arrived that they realized that she was armed with a knife. Fortunately, the media points out that this woman did not get past the front door, although rumors are circulating that there may have been wounded one of the agents with a metal pipe.