Police are looking for the attacker who shot 2 women and a girl in Times Square

15 minutes. Two women and a girl were shot at this Saturday in Times Square, New York, where there were moments of tension. Local police partially evicted the square while searching for the attacker, local media reported.

Four men got into a fight and one of them started shooting, wounding 3 unrelated people. Namely: a 23-year-old woman on one leg, a 43-year-old on her back and a 4-year-old girl on one leg, police sources told the New York Post.

According to the NBC channel, the event occurred around 5 in the afternoon (21:00 GMT), when the touristy place was full of people. The women and the girl were taken to a hospital near Times Square, but there is no fear for their lives.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on his Twitter account that “innocent pedestrians are in stable condition.” The authorities are “locating” the “perpetrators” of the shooting to bring them to justice.

“The flow of illegal weapons in our city must stop“He added, referring to the increase in shootings and crimes in the city in recent months.

“Due to a police investigation, avoid 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan. Expect police presence in Times Square and residual traffic delays in the surroundings,” the Police warned through their Twitter account.

Based on live camera footage available in Times Square, at 19:00 local time (23:00 GMT) vehicle and pedestrian traffic was closed, with several dozen officers deployed on the road.

The images recorded by pedestrians and uploaded to social networks in the moments after the shooting show great confusion and tension. There were people running around asking what had happened.

Other shootings in the US

This Saturday, there were also other shootings in the United States (USA) that left 3 dead and 5 injured.

In Baltimore, 3 people died in a shooting and a fire in a townhouse. Police indicated that when firefighters and security agents arrived at the scene after reporting a fire, they found an armed man, according to CNN.

The other 5 injured were registered in a shopping center in Miami, Florida. Police said a fight between 2 groups of people resulted in 5 people being treated for injuries, 3 of them with gunshot wounds, CBS said.

A month ago, President Joe Biden claimed that gun violence in the country is an “international disgrace.” Likewise, he announced a battery of measures to address the increase in these episodes.