Police are looking for four “hate crime” suspects for vandalizing George Floyd statue in New York

NYPD published images of four suspects wanted for vandalizing with black and white spray the recently erected statue of African American George Floyd, in Brooklyn (NYC).

The image located in 1575 East Flatbush, which became known last week, was attacked around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 24. The phrase “Patriot Front”, that alludes to a white nationalist hate group, it was painted over the inscription, police said.

Black spray paint was also applied throughout the sculpture. The “NYPD Hate Crime Task Force” is investigating this vandalism case, the New York Post reported.

Earlier this month, a mural of Floyd in Philadelphia was also defaced with the name of that white supremacist group, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Yesterday, police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the death of Floyd, who was immobilized by the neck against the pavement on May 25, 2020. The case sparked looting, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and calls for police reform across the country.

Particularly in NYC, protests over Floyd’s death sparked an anti-police climate, funding cuts and union tensions with Mayor Bill de Blasio – factors many blamed for the rise in crime since the pandemic, in addition to penal reform.

In March, Minneapolis had reached a record $ 27 million settlement with Floyd’s family to settle the lawsuit filed against the city and four police officers involved in his death.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.