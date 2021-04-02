Police alert in Washington for an “external threat to security” in the vicinity of the Capitol

World

The area of ​​the Capitol in Washington has been perimeter by the police due to an “external threat to security”, after a vehicle was thrown on two of the guards who monitor the entrances to the headquarters.

According to the Capitol Police department, one person has been detained and the two officers have been injured,

The incident has caused the deployment of security in the area, in which even a helicopter has landed in one of the open spaces of a square.

More information shortly.