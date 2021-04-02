Police alert in Washington for an “external threat to security” in the vicinity of the Capitol

The area of ​​the Capitol in Washington has been perimeter by the police due to an “external threat to security”, after a vehicle was thrown on two of the guards who monitor the entrances to the headquarters.

According to the Capitol Police department, one person has been detained and the two officers have been injured,

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 – US Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

The incident has caused the deployment of security in the area, in which even a helicopter has landed in one of the open spaces of a square.

More information shortly.