Police alert about a new scam through Bizum

Bizum, the payment application that is sweeping Spain, is being used by criminals to scam users. Victims are tricked into believing that they are receiving money, when in fact they are the ones who are sending it.

The Technological Crimes Group of the Judicial Police of La Rioja has provided details on how to avoid this type of fraud. Scammers take advantage of at least two of Bizum’s pillars: its large number of users and the simplicity and immediacy with which money can be sent.

To understand the modus operandi of scammers it is necessary to remember that Bizum allows you to send small amounts of money in just a few seconds. In some types of transactions (with some banks or recurring contacts), no extra security pin is requested.

How is the new scam by Bizum?

The new scam takes as a victim people who have something for sale. The criminals contact the seller and tell him that they are interested in the purchase. In order to make a reservation, they say they will send 400 euros through Bizum.

Instead of sending a payment through the app, criminals send a request for money. If the victim does not realize it, he ends up transferring 400 euros instead of receiving it. When the seller realizes the error and tries to contact the buyer, the buyer does not respond.

This scam could have other variations. To protect yourself, The important thing is to identify the dynamics of the scam and pay attention to whether what we are accepting through Bizum is a payment or a collection. In case of being an unwanted charge, just ignore it, do not press any acceptance button and, above all, avoid entering any access code or password received by SMS.

