Poli Díaz, released – Espabox

A Madrid court, by means of video-conference, has ordered the freedom of Poli Diaz from the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria prison, a town where the former European champion will continue to reside.

Although he has several pending trials, Poli will be able to continue his normal life outside the prison, probably from tonight.

Its promoter UGC, under the direction of Antonio Ricobaldi, has put all its infrastructure to help Potro de Vallecas during his stay in prison and his release.

We trust that Poli Díaz will emerge as successful as possible from the legal cases that still haunt him.