Poli Díaz, released after a month in provisional prison

06/09/2021 at 3:59 PM CEST

Good news arrives for boxing lovers, for the environment of a Poli Díaz and for the boxer himself, one of the greatest in history in Spain, who has been in provisional prison at the Salto del Negro Penitentiary Center (Las Palmas) since May 5.

That day, the ex-boxer went to the police station to renew the Identity Card and suddenly he was arrested and later in provisional prison by judicial decision, having several pending trials, specifically one for assaults dating from 2014 and which was not presented in full chaos in Madrid due to the storm ‘Filomena’.

This Wednesday, June 9, the trial was held by videoconference in the Criminal Court No. 30 of Madrid and the judge has decreed the release of Poli Díaz, an end that will take place throughout this Wednesday or at the latest on Thursday.

It is still unknown if it weighs any clause or any fine in that freedom of the vallecano, who also has two other pending procedures that he is completely willing to face without having to go to these extremes.

In fact, the Madrilenian led an orderly life and I was excited about boxing again after almost four decades, as he recently explained in an extensive interview with SPORT, in which he did not refuse to talk about even the most sensitive topics.

Taking into account that the request of the Prosecutor’s Office was of three years of pressure, for the release of the ‘Potro de Vallecas’ has been key the work of its manager Antonio Ricobaldi and its promoter Unlimited Global Challengers.

Antonio Ricobaldi, manager and promoter of Poli Díaz

| .

“Both the entire promoter and I in particular have worked hard to get her freedom together with the multidisciplinary team of psychologists, lawyers, judicial experts, etc., because it had a very high request for a three-year sentence and in the end it has been achieved, based on fighting all the team that we have been there behind helping, “he told SPORT a satisfied Antonio Ricobaldi.

Poli Díaz, whose behavior in prison has been exemplary As has been pointed out by some workers at the center, he will have to resume his training with his mind set on that exhibition match that he intends to carry out in the final part of the year in Madrid.

Poli Díaz, in an archive image of his time as a boxer

| .

In fact, the ex-boxer has continued training To the best of his ability, in this month he has spent in the pressure of Salto del Negro and every morning in the early hours he used to go out to the patio to do continuous running and various exercises.

Therefore, that exhibition match sees the light again, although for this it will also be necessary to work very hard with the aim of get some body to grant Poli a license before the refusal of the Spanish Federation and the difficulty added by this passage through jail.