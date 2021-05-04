Poli Díaz enters prison after being arrested in the capital of Gran Canaria for a crime of injuries

The ex-boxer was arrested this Tuesday in the capital of Gran Canaria when a request was issued by the Criminal Court number 30 of Madrid for a crime of injuries, according to sources from the National Police.

Poli Díaz, who resides in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, went to renew the ID at the South District Police Station and the agents who are in charge of this process verified that he had a search and arrest warrant issued by the Madrid court.

Díaz was detained by the Judicial Police Group of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and this afternoon has passed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 7, which decreed his admission to the Salto del Negro Penitentiary Center.