Poli Díaz enters prison after being arrested for alleged abuse

The Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has agreed this Friday the reported entry into provisional prison without bail of former boxer Poli Díaz as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of habitual abuse and another of mistreatment in the family environment.

As reported by the press office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), the court has also issued a protection order in favor of his partner, prohibiting communication by any means with her by the investigated.

The TSJC indicates that the proceedings continue to be processed as preliminary proceedings against Poli Díaz, who He was arrested this Wednesday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria accused of having beaten his partner.

The National Police arrested him after a patrol went to Zárate, the neighborhood where he has lived for a long time, alerted by neighbors, that They notified 091 that they heard knocks and a strong argument in the house.

A witness to the events informed the police that she had seen the former athlete’s partner Going out naked on the street, screaming that her partner had hit her.

The patrol that went to the scene could prove that the woman had bruises and that she was still bleeding from her lips.

Shortly afterwards, the agents located Poli Díaz around the house, without offering any resistance.

The woman was transferred to the Hospital Insular de Gran Canaria so that she could receive care and the injuries could be documented.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Poli Díaz has been arrested in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

In the previous one, the ex-boxer was arrested and taken to prison after going to the police station to renew his DNI, by order of a Madrid Criminal Court, since he had not appeared for a trial in which he was accused of a crime of injuries.