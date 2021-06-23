Poli Díaz, arrested for assaulting his partner in Las Palmas

Poli Díaz was arrested this morning, in Las Palmas, for an alleged crime of gender violence. The 53-year-old ex-boxer was intercepted by the agents when he was leaving the address with which he resided with his partner, according to ‘Canarias 7’. The same medium points out that heThe agents appeared at their homes at around 9:15 a.m. when they received several calls from neighbors, who had heard blows and a heated argument. This information also reflects that the police found on the street and that he claimed that his partner “I had tried to suffocate himto”.

From the Diaz promoter, those who planned an exhibition match for the boxer for the end of the year, confirmed the arrest to AS, although they could not specify more details. “I was unaware of the situation, in fact I came across the news with the press. I have talked to Poli every day since he got out of prison and he never showed me any problems. I am very disappointed with his behavior, as he is the only fighter who is giving this bad image to our sport and our company. He had changed when we signed it. We invested a lot in him so that he did not return to the bad life, but his actions are corresponding to us with what we have worked with him. We are devastated, “said Antonio Ricobaldi, CEO of Unlimited Global Challengers.

The ex-boxer left the Las Palmas Penitentiary Center thirteen days ago, when the Criminal Court number 30 of Madrid released him after spending a month in prison. He had not appeared for a trial for an attack in 2014 and was arrested and brought to justice when he went to renew his DNI. In addition to that trial, in which he was released with the commitment not to repeat the offense, Poli Díaz has two more pending cases, one of them for assault and robbery.