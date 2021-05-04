Poli Díaz, arrested – Espabox

The Madrid boxer Poli Diaz, one of the most popular Spanish athletes in recent decades, has been arrested by the National Police.

The former champion of Europe, who now resides in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, was intercepted in that town with a search and arrest warrant after failing to appear for trial for an assault carried out a few years ago.

Now the police are investigating the charges against him for various pending trials and will go to court tomorrow.

In the trial scheduled for assaults, to be held in July, the private prosecution asks for three years in prison for Potro de Vallecas.