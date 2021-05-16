Poli Almería wins the victory against Melilla CD (1-0)

05/16/2021 at 3:24 PM CEST

The Poly Almeria added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Melilla, who beat 1-0 this Sunday in the Los Angeles Sports City. The Poly Almeria aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Alhaurino. Regarding the visiting team, the Melilla CD won the Loja at home 1-0 and previously did so away from home, against the Atletico Porcuna by 1-2 and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. With this defeat the Melilla CD was placed in sixth position at the end of the match, while the Poly Almeria is seventh.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second part, luck came for him Poly Almeria, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Sergio Ponte at 81 minutes, concluding the duel with a score of 1-0 on the scoreboard.

In the match the referee warned with a yellow card only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Louriz.

With this result, the Poly Almeria he gets 28 points and the Melilla with 27 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Poly Almeria is against him Motril, Meanwhile he Melilla CD will face the Real Jaen.

Data sheetPoli Almería:Manu, Luis, David Simón, Josema, Fernandez, Louriz, Hernandez, Marcos, Kevin Torres, Castells (Sergio Ponte, min.55) and AlvaroMelilla CD:Gonzalez, Ibra, Alex Segura, Braim, Francis, Chibi, Dosse, Eloy, Ricardo, Ligio and RobertoStadium:Los Angeles Sports CityGoals:Sergio Ponte (1-0, min. 81)