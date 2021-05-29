Poli Almería receives Unión Estepona on the ninth day

05/29/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Poly Almeria and to Estepona in the Los Angeles Sports City.

The Poly Almeria looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the ninth day after losing the last game against the Motril by a score of 3-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the seven games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 20 goals in favor and 35 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Union Estepona suffered a defeat to the Atletico Porcuna in the last game (4-0), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the competition. To date, of the seven games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a figure of 24 goals in favor and 37 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Poly Almeria he has achieved a balance of a victory, a loss and a draw in three games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to strive to win. At home, the Union Estepona He has a record of four defeats in four games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Poly Almeria if you want to improve these figures.

At this time, the Poly Almeria he is ahead in the standings with a difference of one point with respect to his rival. The Poly Almeria He arrives at the meeting with 28 points in his locker and occupying the eighth place before the game. For their part, the visitors are in sixth position with 27 points.