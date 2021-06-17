Polestar 3: The Swedish firm’s first electric SUV debuts in this teaser

Little by little, and without making much noise, Polestar is articulating its range of electric models. First, it launched the 1 Coupe, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that helped them get to know them more closely by the public. Soon the two, a liftback that, thanks to the Volvo CMA modular platform, offers a high performance electric powertrain. However, to be profitable and succeed this portfolio is very fair.

Those responsible for Geely’s premium electrical firm know that need larger volume models. That, today, involves creating and selling products framed in the fashion segment: the SUV’s. So, in recent years they have been busy thinking and designing the vehicle that will be their next novelty. It is, as you can read in the title of this post of the Polestar 3, the model that you can also see covered in this teaser.

The Polestar 3 is an electric SUV that is thought and designed for the United States

For the moment, the details available about this Polestar 3 SUV are very limited. So much so that they stay in the teaser published by the Swedish house. However, they wanted to confirm a series of data that affect the key market you are targeting, its esthetic Y manufacture. First, to announce that, at least initially, it will only be sold in the United States and a few more handpicked markets.

Taking into account that it is designed to satisfy the tastes of Yankee customers, you can imagine its design. The canvas that covers it does not reveal much, but some oversized wheel arches as well as some very marked and sporty lines. To this must be added that its rear seems to have a design of marked character. Especially because of the way they have finished what looks like the spoiler on the rear window.

And to finish we must talk about your production. According to official press release Posted by Polestar …

«Polestar 3 will be manufactured in the United States, for our American customers» […] “Production in the US reduces delivery times as well as the environmental impact associated with transporting vehicles around the world. It will even have a positive impact on the price of Polestar 3 ” […] “All of this makes the brand even more competitive in the critical US sales market.”

And up to here we can read, because the brand has summoned us to a later date to find out more details. Of course, he wanted to confirm that the new platform for electric vehicles from Volvo and Polestar will be presented with this 3 SUV. In addition, they have indicated that This model will feature the latest innovations in connectivity and security available in the market.

Be that as it may, we can’t wait to see what’s under that tarp. And you?

