It will start from the SPA2 platform, the same as the new Volvo XC90

It will be derived from the Polestar Precept Concept, a sedan-shaped prototype

The Polestar 3 2022 will be the third model of the Swedish firm, an electric SUV that will share the platform with the next Volvo XC90. It will be based in part on the Precept Concept, a recently revealed sedan-shaped prototype.

Polestar It is already preparing the ground for the arrival of what will be its third model. His name will not be a surprise, Polestar 3, but it will stand out for being the first SUV manufacturer. Electric, for more details, which will become a rival for models such as the Audi e-tron, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Jaguar i-Pace or the BMW iX3 since its landing in 2022.

The Polestar 3 It will feature design features and some technologies seen in the Polestar Precept Concept, a sedan-shaped prototype that has recently come to light. However, it will be built on the platform SPA2 Volvo, an evolution of the SPA1 that will give life to the next generation of the Volvo XC90, which by the way will also have a fully electric version. This platform will also be the basis for the future S60, V60, S90 and V90. For the smaller models of both Volvo and Polestar there is the platform CMA.

Synergies between the future Volvo XC90 electric and the Polestar 3 They will be quite evident, although the second will offer a clearly differentiated design and a sportier set-up. It may also include a more aggressive tuning of the engine, while the battery is said to be around 500 kilometers of autonomy.

Another feature that will share the Volvo XC90 and the Polestar 3 will be the presence of an infotainment system developed entirely by Google, which will interact with all new generation driving attendees that will incorporate the Nordic duo.

The design director of PolestarMax Missoni spoke at AutoExpress about the future of the Polestar 3: “Our next car will be the Polestar 3. It will be a high-performance SUV, which differs from those already in force in its bodywork. However, the Precept Concept serves as anticipation of what will be seen in it. ” In addition, Missoni has ensured that the interior of the Precept Concept It has much of what will be seen in the Polestar 3. According to him, the SUV will be “the next big step for the brand in every way.”

