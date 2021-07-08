Polestar 2 experimental at goodwood festival 2021

The revised Polestar 2 maintains its dual-motor electric powertrain, now generating a combined power of 476 horsepower (350 kilowatts), that is to say 67 horses more than the initial version, distributed in all four wheels.

Those wheels were spaced 10 millimeters apart on each side and accompanied by wheel arches that were also increased to better accommodate the new width and 21-inch wheels. It has six-piston brakes (from the Polestar 1) in the front axle and in general the height of the car was reduced by 25 mm, mounting stiffer springs.

In reality, the springs are significantly stiffer. The front parts are now 80 percent stiffer than the originals, while the rear springs increased their stiffness by 40 percent. There are new three-way adjustable dampers -30 percent stiffer-, and front and rear reinforcement bars. The boaters also got a slight cosmetic modification.

Joakim Rydholm, Polestar Chief Chassis Engineer, comments“We already have great handling and performance characteristics in the Polestar 2, but when Thomas Ingenlath (Polestar CEO) asked me to do something special for Goodwood, I was really excited to up the ante.”

Polestar’s press release suggests that this experimental car is just that: a test drive. However, Polestar executives will be very attentive to the public’s impressions. Although the power increase is not extraordinary, aesthetic updates could lead to a future update -not likely with such a stiff suspension-.

This and other striking specimens visit the renowned 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from July 8 to 11.

