The Poles elect a new president on Sunday in elections with uncertain results that were postponed by the coronavirus and are crucial for the future of the conservative nationalist government.

President Andrzej Duda, who is running for a second term, visited Washington this week where he heard words of encouragement from his US counterpart Donald Trump, who congratulated him on his « excellent job. »

Trump sees Duda, backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, as an important European ally. In addition, the Polish president’s visit to the White House was the first by a foreign leader since the pandemic began.

But Poland’s European partners have pillaged the reforms of the Polish populist government, particularly those of the judicial system, several times, considering that they are eroding democracy only three decades after the fall of communism.

The polls give Duda the winner in the first round on Sunday, but in the second round on July 12, the difference would be minimal with his probable rival, the liberal Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw.

– Homophobia –

Duda has promised to defend the social benefits introduced by the ruling party, such as a child allowance and the rise in pensions, a key factor for the victory of the populists in the past legislative sessions in October.

The president also supported PiS attacks on LGBT rights and Western values, in what many analysts see as an attempt to divert attention from suspected corruption of senior party officials in handling the crisis in the covid-19.

Duda’s attacks on the gay community sparked a wave of protests both in Poland and abroad.

For his part, with the slogan « We are tired! », The main rival of the outgoing president, Rafal Trzaskowski, has promised to restore ties with Brussels.

Since coming to power in 2015, both Duda and the PiS have taken a radical turn to Polish politics, fueling tensions with the EU and expanding their influence through state-owned companies and public broadcasters.

A new five-year term for Duda would undoubtedly allow the PiS to make even more controversial changes, while its defeat would jeopardize the party’s influence.

Day-to-day problems weigh on Poles’ morale at a time when the economic ravages of the pandemic are going to lead the country into its first recession since the end of communism.

However, in the town of Godziszow in eastern Poland, with a population of 2,200, there is no doubt about the winner.

Almost 90% of the voters supported PiS in the October elections, their best result nationwide.

« I would give PiS an ‘A’ for its social spending, » said Magda Ciupak, 33, an English teacher, local councilor and mother of two children.

« As a conservative, it is also important to me that President Duda is a proud Catholic; he is one of us, » says Ciupak, who also runs a farm with her husband.

– « Scandalous » –

Anna Konieczna, a small business owner in the wealthy city of Poznan in western Poland, is going to vote for Trzaskowski.

For her, it is « scandalous » that the government « lightly » spent the tax revenues generated by small businesses to pay for the social benefits approved by the ruling party.

Originally scheduled for May, the election was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Poland, with 38 million inhabitants, registered more than 33,000 cases and some 1,400 fatalities.

The voting centers will be open between 7:00 and 21:00 (05:00 and 19:00 GMT). The results of a poll at the ballot box will be announced immediately after the polls are closed.

mas / dt / ahg-af / bl