Almost sobbing, the entertainer Frederick Martínez (El Pachá) gives the reasons for his outburst yesterday on the program “El Show del Mediodia” and explains why he acted like this with the communicator Tony Dandrades.

On the verge of tears the entertainer said that “you cannot judge without knowing the truth, no one asked me why my reaction with brother Tony Dandrades, I apologize, brother, if at any given time I offended you. The game is over, the little bit is over, it is affecting thousands and thousands of workers, technicians and many more, channel owners and families directly and indirectly. If others have not had the capacity and the courage that I have to put on my pants and defend Dominican television, well I do, ”said El Pachá with a sob in a video sent to the LISTÍN DIARIO.

The presenter of “Pégate y gana” defended Dominican television, listing the positive aspects and their evolution. He said that he is a family man, married 20 years ago to the same woman and with three children who profess the faith.

“When I discussed the subject of the person of color policy that is in the public domain, that is not the case. I will not allow Dominican television to humiliate him or anyone else. If others have not come to their defense, I do because we make good television, “said the communicator.

El Pachá said that many will wonder why he reacted in this way to the “First Impact” reporter and it is due to lack of knowledge.

He explained that for 13 years he was working for Univision from New York City, where he was invited to various programs of that chain as a guest presenter and “disloyalty, betrayal, the stab in the back, the tripping were present at the hands of that person ”and he has had to drag that pain for many years and yesterday in the television space, which is broadcast on Color Vision, anger seized his being.

“I take this moment to tell the world that I forgive him, that he was ill, that I went too far? Excuse me, forgive me. The Pachá is a character, Luis Federico Martínez is a tireless worker, ”he said, listing everything he has done throughout his career and the help he has given to the poor.

Martínez also took the opportunity to separate Iván Ruiz and the production of the program from everything he said during his intervention in it.

It is recalled that during the broadcast of “El Show del Mediodía”, Frederick Martínez maintained that Dandrades “has not transcended” on television and that if he is 20 years old at Univisión it is for a fee that US television would have as a rule to sign a Black-skinned person on your team.

Tony Dandrades then accused Iván Ruiz of giving him “a low blow” (which the producer of the Show rejected) for allowing “El Pachá” to participate sooner than it would be, in principle, a recognition of the program for his television career.

And from Wednesday afternoon the reactions of the public and the figures began to expand on social networks.