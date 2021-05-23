poleman Charles Leclerc will not contest the race

On his way to the starting grid, Charles Leclerc noticed problems in the gearbox of his Ferrari. He returned to the pits and there he left his car. Left drive shaft break

May 23, 2021 (2:40 p.m. CET)

Leclerc puts his hands to the head as he heads to the grill

Charles Leclerc suffered an accident at the end of qualifying on Saturday, sustaining significant damage to his car, also to the gearbox. On Sunday morning he was heading towards the starting grid, when he radioed that he had “gearbox problems”. He immediately went to his garage and entered it with his Ferrari. There he stayed, he could not go to the grid or contest the race. The mechanics detected that the left drive shaft was broken, a part that they should not have changed yesterday when repairing the car after the accident.

Charles Leclerc is from Monegasque, but he has never finished this Grand Prix before, that of his “home”. He has contested the Monaco GP twice, in 2018 and 2019, starting from the 14th and 15th positions respectively, and in both he had to leave. Today, which initially started first after getting pole, finally couldn’t start.