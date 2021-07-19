pole position for Max Versta …

Max Verstappen crossed the Sprint Qualifying finish line first, giving him pole position and 3 points. Hamilton was 2nd after a bad start and Bottas 3rd, with Alonso in 7th position and Sainz 11th after being pushed by Russell

July 17, 2021 (18:15 CET)

Max Verstappen 1st in the Sprint Qualifying with the laurel crown, pole position and 3 points

Eighth pole position for Max Verstappen (Red Bull) after crossing the finish line first after this 17-lap Sprint Qualifying, the result of which forms the starting grid for tomorrow’s race, which will start at 5:00 p.m. (CET). Behind Verstappen, the two Mercedes drivers: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Fourth Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), followed by the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, with Fernando Alonso (Alpine) in seventh position, when he started 11th. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) crossed the finish line 11th after being pushed at the start by George Russell.

Hamilton disappointed with the result after being overtaken by Verstappen at the startHe said at the end: “I have given everything today, the support of the public means a lot to me. Tomorrow we will try again. It is not good to lose the first position, all the points count ”.

The Sprint Qualifying began at 5.30pm (CET) with Hamilton and Verstappen starting from the front row of the grid, followed by Bottas and Leclerc. The Spanish Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso occupied the 9th and 11th position respectively.

This is how the grid was before starting the Sprint Qualifying

The sun was shining bright and the temperature on the asphalt was almost 50 degreesAnd there was the difficult decision: to ride the softs to advance positions at the start and see if they hold up? Or on the contrary: go out with the media and secure the 17 laps without much blistering? Very few chose the soft compound: Bottas (3rd) used, Alonso (11th), Ocon (13th) and Raikkonen (17th), the rest chose the media. Mercedes’ strategy was clear: to try to attack Bottas at Verstappen, who started second, at the first corner.

Sprint Qualifying start, with Verstappen ahead of Hamilton

At the start, Verstappen overtook Hamilton and was placed leader, with Bottas 3rd, followed by Leclerc, Alonso rose to no less than 5th place from 11th position on the grid, thanks to the soft tires. Carlos Sainz, on the contrary, went down to the end of the grid after being pushed by Russell, an action investigated by the commissioners. Sainz was recovering positions, he was already 15th in the third lap. Ahead, Hamilton set the fastest lap and then Verstappen, with a distance between the two of just over 1 second. Bottas was still 3rd followed by Leclerc, Alonso staying in fifth position, ahead of Norris, Pérez, Ricciardo, Vettel, Russell, Ocon …

On lap 5, Czech Pérez, who was running in 7th position, lost the rear of his Red Bull, got off the track and came back in a dangerous way, but dropped to 19th place. Norris overtook Alonso, who was already 6th, while Sainz continued to outperform other riders and was placed 13th. On lap 8, Ricciardo advanced to Alonso, although the Alpine one resisted on more than one occasion.

Checo Pérez’s spinning top, which dropped from position 7 to 19

With 5 laps to go, Verstappen had “blister” in the right front tire, and Hamilton was notified by radio, who was following him very closely. Even so, the Red Bull rider set the fastest lap at 13. From behind, Sainz had overtaken another driver, Gasly, and was already 11th.

When there was only one lap left to go Pérez was called by radio to leave, his car had suffered damage after leaving the track.

Meanwhile, in the lead, his partner Max Verstappen crossed the line first, taking his eighth F1 pole position. Hamilton qualified second, followed by his teammate Bottas. The three were the only ones to score points. Fernando Alonso was seventh and Carlos Sainz eleventh.

In the end, laurel wreath for Verstappen, who together with Hamilton and Bottas gave a tour of the circuit by truck to the delight of the attending public, about 110,000 people.

On Sunday the race will start at 4:00 p.m. (CET).

SPRINT QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 17v 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 17 1,430 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 17 7,502 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 17 11,278 5 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 17 24,111 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 17 30,959

7 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 17 43,5278 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 17 44,439 9 George Russell Williams Mercedes 17 46,652 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 17 47,395

11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 17 47,798 12 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 17 48,763 13 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 50,677 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 17 52,179 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 53,225 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 17 53,567 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 17 55,162 18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 17 1’08.213 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 17 1’17.648 20 ABANDON: Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda