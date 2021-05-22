pole position and accident of Charles Leclerc

Eighth pole position for Charles Leclerc in F1 at “his” home, but with an accident. Behind the Ferrari driver, Verstappen, Bottas, Sainz were 4th… Alonso did not play in Q2.

May 22, 2021 (4:20 PM CET)

Charles Leclerc left with a broken steering in the chicane, just before hitting the protective fences

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) set the best time in Q2 and also in Q3, but when he made his last turn, he damaged the steering at the chicane and crashed hard against the protective fences. Pole and accident, which caused the red flag with only 18 seconds to go.

Behind Leclerc, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) qualified, acknowledging: “The red flag ruined my chance of getting pole position.” Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) qualified third ahead of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who will start from the second row of the starting grid at the Monaco GP. After Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, with Lewis Hamilton seventh. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) did not make it to Q2, he qualified in 17th position.

Getting out of the Ferrari, Leclerc said: “I am incredibly happy for my lap. Happy to get this pole. Very emotional inside the car, but I wanted to make everything perfect. It’s tomorrow when we score, but a big surprise with pole and fourth place for tomorrow’s race. Always unlucky here, so I hope I don’t have transmission problems. ” If there are and place a new change, Leclerc would have to go back 5 positions on the grid.

Accident and pole position for Charles Leclerc

Mick Schumacher could not dispute the Q2 after the accident he suffered at the end of FP3, seriously damaging the chassis of his Haas and also the gearbox. In the Mercedes box there was also a lot of work between sessions, in the car of Valtteri Bottas, with a change of the set-up. The ambient temperature was the same as in the morning during FP3, at 18 degrees, while the asphalt was somewhat warmer, at 34 degrees.

In the Q1 all the drivers started on the soft tire, and Vettel was the last to do so. Carlos Sainz soon set the best time (1’11 ”341), very close to that of FP3 (1’11” 341). Lando Norris snatched it (1’11 ”321) and then Max Verstappen (1’11” 124), with the fastest time of the weekend so far. But it came Valtteri Bottas, who had not stood out in any of the free sessions, and took the best time (1’10 ”938), also being the first to drop to 1 minute and 10 seconds. Behind the Mercedes driver: Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz 5th, Gasly, Hamilton … while Alonso was left out of the first 15 (he was 17th) which prevented him from going to Q2.

Fernando Alonso could not dispute the Q2

The 15 pilots took to the track to contest the Q2 and they all rode a set of soft tires. And that’s when Carlos Sainz set the best time of the whole weekend: 1’10 ”806, a time that allowed him to enter Q3. Until Verstappen dropped 15 hundredths and placed first (1’10 ”650). Third was Leclerc, ahead of Norris, Bottas, Hamilton, Pérez… The 15 returned to the pits, put on a new set of soft tires, and returned to the track to see who were the 10 fastest. And it was then that Leclerc set the best time (1’10 ”597). Behind the Ferrari driver: Verstappen, Bottas, Sainz fourth, Pérez, Norris, with Hamilton seventh. The Mercedes man could not make a good lap.

Charles Leclerc set the best time in Q2

The moment of truth has arrived, that of Q3, the conformation of the first positions of the starting grid of the Monaco GP, the most important of the whole season. Charles Leclerc set the best time again (1’10 ”346), followed by Max Verstappen 2 tenths, and behind Carlos Sainz, although Valtteri Bottas snatched third place. Hamilton again from behind, in sixth position.

All 10 drivers returned to the pits, fitted new tires and launched for the last attempt at the fastest lap. The asphalt temperature was below 4 degrees compared to the beginning of qualifying, it was 30 degrees. Verstappen was launched first, thus avoiding any incident, and especially without traffic, but he made a mistake at Portier. He tried again. His partner Pérez, also made a mistake.

But something unexpected happened, Charles Leclerc crashed hard against the protective fences when he drew the chicane. An accident just like that happened to Latifi in FP3. Red flag and the qualification is over. Behind Leclerc, Verstappen, Bottas, Sainz fourth, Norris, Gasly, Hamilton 7th …

Leclerc gets out of the car after his accident in Q3

The race will start at 3pm (CET) on Sunday.

QUALIFICATION:

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’10.346 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’10.576 0.230 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’10.601 0.255

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’10.611 0.2655 Lando Norris McLaren 1’10.620 0.274 6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’10.900 0.554 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’11.095 0.749 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’11.419 1.073 9 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’11.573 1.227 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’11.779 1,433 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’11,486 1,140 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’11,598 1,252 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’11,600 1,254 14 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’11,642 1,296 15 George Russell Williams 1’11,830 1,484 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’12,096 1,750

17 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’12.205 1.85918 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’12,366 2,020 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’12,958 2,612 20 Mick Schumacher Haas —