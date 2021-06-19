pole for Verstappen, Sainz 5th and Al …

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) got the second pole of the season, Hamilton came second, with Sainz in fifth position and Alonso in ninth. It may rain on sunday

June 19, 2021 (4:25 PM CET)

Pole position for Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Max Verstappen took pole position on a circuit that was reserved for Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes, after scoring pole in 2018 and 2019. Hamilton qualified within 2 tenths of Verstappen, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. This is Verstappen’s second pole of the season – his fifth in F1 – after that achieved in the first round of the season, at the Bahrain GP. In fourth place, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, Checo Pérez, qualified, followed by Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) who will start fifth on the French GP starting grid. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will do it from ninth position.

There is a chance of rain for tomorrow Sunday during the race, which will start at 3pm (CET), and that is something that Lewis Hamilton has. The Briton acknowledged that it had been “a very, very tough weekend mentally, not physically.” The first 10 will start tomorrow with the medium compound, objective achieved.

Qualifying started with a higher temperature than the one in the morning during FP3: 28 degrees ambient and 44 degrees on the asphalt. The drivers were on soft tires and with 14 minutes and 19 seconds left in Q1, the session came to a halt with the Red flag: Yuki Tsunoda lost control at Turn 1 and collided with the protective fences with the rear of his Alpha Tauri; On the radio he complained about not being able to get into first gear and had to park his car there. In the pits there were still the two Alpine drivers –Alonso and Ocon-, who had not started the race.

Yuki Tsunoda collided with the protection fences and caused the red flag

Nine minutes later Q1 resumed, no driver had set a time and the 19 took to the track one after another, wasting no time. Some drivers, like the two from Haas, Williams and Aston Martin, had to fit a new set of soft tires. It was then that Verstappen set the weekend’s lowest time so far: 1’31 ”001. Behind half a second, his Red Bull teammate, Checo Pérez, who preceded the two Mercedes drivers. Gasly 5th, with Alonso 9th and Sainz 11th. Hamilton improved on the next lap and moved up to second, 5 tenths behind Verstappen. Behind, Sainz climbed to 7th and Alonso lost a place (10th). During the last 3 minutes, only those who occupied the first 5 positions remained in their garages – Verstappen, Hamilton, Pérez, Bottas and Norris -, the rest took to the track.

When there were only 22 seconds left, Mick schumacher crashed his Haas into the barriers coming out of Turn 6, causing a second red flag. Sainz was 7th and Alonso 10th, while Latifi, Raikkonen, Mazepin and Stroll remained out of the Q2 dispute.

In the Q2, 13 of the 14 riders were on the medium tire when hitting the track, only Russell had the soft ones. Pérez set the best time and then Hamilton improved it, who dropped to 1’30 ”959. Behind the Mercedes driver: Pérez, Verstappen, Sainz 4th and Alonso 8th.

They had another attempt to improve in Q2, and they all took to the track again to secure their entry into Q3. Of all of them, only three rode the soft tire: Pérez, Ricciardo and Giovinazzi. Bottas set the best time (1’30 ”735), followed by Hamilton, Pérez, Verstappen, Sainz 5th, Gasly Norris, Alonso 8th, Leclerc and Ricciardo. Outside they stayed: Ocon, Vettel, Giovinazzi and Russell.

The green traffic light was lit to contest the Q3 and most of the drivers rode the soft tire. Only Alonso and Ricciardo were in the middle. Verstappen managed to go down to 1’30 ”325, followed by Hamilton, Pérez, Bottas, Sainz was 5th, Norris, Alonso 7th …

It was time for the last attempt to see the order of the top ten on the grid. All 10 riders were on soft tires, nobody wanted to risk it. Verstappen then set the lowest time: 1’29 ”990, which gave him pole position. Hamilton qualified second at 2 tenths, ahead of his teammate Bottas, Pérez, Sainz was 5th and Alonso ninth.

In Mercedes Hamilton he was 2nd and Bottas 3rd

The race will start on Sunday at 3pm (CET).

QUALIFICATION:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’29.990 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’30.248 0.258 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’30.376 0.386 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’30.445 0.455

Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’30.840 0.850Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’30.868 0.878 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’30.987 0.997 Lando Norris McLaren 1’31.252 1.262

Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’31.340 1.350Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’31.382 1.392 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’31.736 1.746 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’31.767 1.777 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’31.813 1.823 George Russell Williams 1’32.065 2.075 Mick Schumacher Haas Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’33.062 3.072 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’33.354 3.364 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’33.554 3.564 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2’12.584 42.594 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri