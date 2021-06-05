pole for Leclerc and accident of …

One of lime and another of sand for Ferrari: pole for Charles Leclerc while Carlos Sainz crashed to avoid Yuki Tsunoda’s Alpha Tauri at the end of Q3

June 5, 2021 (3:35 PM CET)

Yuki Tsunoda crashed and Carlos Sainz tried to avoid it by crashing too

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a month for free with no obligation

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) got his second pole position in a row, his ninth in Formula 1, in a qualifying with no less than four red flags. Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) qualified second ahead of Max verstappen (Red Bull) and Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri). In fifth position Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) who had an accident on the last lap of Q3 when he tried to avoid Yuki tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) that was embedded against the wall. Lando Norris was sixth, followed by Checo Pérez (Red Bull), Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes). Best qualification of the season for the Alpha Tauri team.

Began the Q1 and all the drivers except the Mercedes were on the soft tire, Hamilton and Bottas had the media. George Russell (Williams) remained in his garage, as the mechanics worked changing his engine, after standing still on the track during FP3. When there were only 16 minutes left, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) lost control and crashed into the protective walls at Turn 15, the same one that Verstappen crashed in FP3 and Leclerc in FP2. That caused the interruption of the session with the Red flag, and only one time had been set by Charles Leclerc on the soft tires. Russell was the biggest beneficiary of this interruption so that his mechanics had the car ready and he was able to hit the track.

Q1 Lance Stroll crash and first red flag

The 19 drivers started again to find a good time and all fitted with the soft tires, some with used and others with new, even the two from Mercedes. And when there were more than 9 minutes left, another red flag: Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) crashed on the “damn” corner, 15, a very similar accident to the Stroll. Only 10 drivers had scored a time: Verstappen, Pérez, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Vettel, Alonso, Russell, Schumacher and Mazepin. The session resumed with the vast majority of the riders positioned starting with the soft tires used. Ocon was the only one who remained in his garage, while Norris was investigated for violating the red flag procedure by not entering the pits, although he received the warning very late. Finally the author of the best time was Lewis Hamilton (1’41 ”545) followed by Verstappen, Pérez, Sainz 4th, Norris, Leclerc … Alonso 15th.

Q1 A second red flag after Giovinazzi’s accident

In the first part of Q2 there was a great equality. From 1st to 5th there was only 1 tenth: Verstappen set the best time (1’41 ”625), Pérez 2nd to 5 thousandths, Hamilton 3rd to 9 thousandths, Leclerc 4th to 34 thousandths and Sainz 5th to 1 tenth. Alonso posted the 9th fastest time, half a second behind Verstappen. On a second try, a new red flag: this time it was Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) who crashed into the protections at Turn 3. Verstappen was left with his time, followed by Pérez and Hamilton, while Tsunoda managed to climb to fourth place ahead of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz. Alonso managed to enter the top 10 – he was tenth – and thus was able to compete in Q3.

Q2 Daniel Ricciardo crashed into the wall at Turn 3

The Q3 with 8 drivers on the track, all on soft tires while Norris and Alonso had a set of used ones. The two from Alpha Tauri – Tsunoda and Gasly stayed in the pits. Leclerc placed first after setting the best times in sectors 2 and 3. Verstappen was placed in second position followed by Sainz, until Hamilton with the slipstream allowed by his teammate Bottas, overtook Verstappen. Tsunoda and Gasly took to the track when they had all entered the pits and placed eighth and fourth respectively.

In the last fast lap attempt all 10 drivers were on the track – the two from Alpha Tauri stayed. And that’s when Tsunoda hit the walls. From behind, Carlos Sainz trying to avoid it, lost control of his Ferrari and also damaged the Ferrari, taking the escape. Times did not change: Charles Leclerc took pole position followed by Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Sainz 5th, Norris, Pérez, Tsunoda, Alonso 9th and Bottas 10th.

The race will start tomorrow Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

QUALIFICATION:

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’41.218 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’41.450 0.232 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’41.563 0.345 4 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’41.565 0.347

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’41.576 0.3586 Lando Norris McLaren 1’41.747 0.529 7 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’41.917 0.699 8 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’42.211 0.993

9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’42.327 1.10910 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’42.659 1,441 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’42,224 1,006 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’42,273 1,055 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’42,558 1,340 14 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’42,587 1,369 15 George Russell Williams 1’42,758 1,540 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’43,128 1,910 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’44,158 2,940 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’44,238 3,020 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo

