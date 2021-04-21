In the midst of the new craze for instant cameras and the return to the streets arrives the Polaroid Go, the smallest analog instant camera ever created to date of the entire catalog of the famous photography company, with compact dimensions of just 10.4 cm long by 8.3 cm wide (very close to the dimensions of some smartphones) with 6 cm height or thickness.

Obviously, a compact size for the camera also means a reduced image area for your captures, this camera introducing the new Go format movies, with some 47 millimeter square frames.

And although the Polaroid Go is certainly not presented as a professional camera, it certainly offers options for the most creative enthusiasts. The camera has a shutter speed of 1 / 125-30 seconds at apertures of f / 12 and f / 52, along with a focal length of 34mm (35mm equivalent), with some very useful additional features such as a front mirror for selfies, a dynamic flash, a self-timer or the possibility of taking double exposure shots.

In addition to a 750 mAh battery that assures us sufficient autonomy to carry out up to 120 captures (the equivalent of 15 frame packs) on a single charge, adding a counter that will show us at all times how many more photos you can take before having to reload each movie.

However, the fact that despite being an analog instant camera stands out, this time we will be facing a development time of between 10 and 15 minutes for your photographs.

Availability and price

Currently, the first pre-orders for the Polaroid Go are open, with limited availability to its white model and classic finishes, and an extension of availability and distribution is expected from next April 27. As for its price, the camera will come low the figure of 119 euros, to which we will have to add at least a double pack of films, which will include up to 16 color frames per another 20 euros.