Poland’s player breaks new Euro record

SEVILLE.

The Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski became the youngest player to play a European Championship on Saturday, when jumping to the field in La Cartuja (Seville) in the match against Spain.

Kozlowski, from 17 years and 246 days, made history in the continental tournament of national teams during the second day of Group E of this Euro 2020. The young Polish promise came to play in the 55th minute replacing Mateusz Klich.

The The record had also been broken six days before by Englishman Jude Bellingham, aged 17 years and 349, in the continental event this summer and was previously in the hands of the Dutch Jetro Willems (18 years and 71 days) at Euro 2012.

