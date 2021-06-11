Poland loses Milik through injury

06/08/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

Arkadiusz Milik, forward of the Polish team will miss the European Championship due to a meniscus injury in his left knee, which leaves Robert Lewandowski as the only solid option forward.

The Polish Football Federation reported Tuesday that the 27-year-old forward “admits that despite his progress (in recovering from injury), he did not feel one hundred percent ready to compete in the tournament with full effectiveness.”

Milik, a player on loan from Napoli to Olympique Marseille earlier this year, suffered a problem with his left knee during the final day of French Ligue 1 in a match against Metz.

The loss of the Polish gunner adds to that of Piatek, from Hertha Berlin, the other forward who, together with Lewandowski, set the goalscoring hopes of the selection.

Despite his delicate condition, the coach Paulo Sousa decided to summon Milik hoping to count on him for the European debut that will take place on June 14 against Slovakia.

Milik He has been training with the group with total normality, although he was not aligned in the friendly against Russia on June 1 so as not to risk his recovery.

After being examined by the doctor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, Milik He was unable to train at a normal pace and ruled out participating in the European Championship, despite the fact that in the last three days of training he was able to exercise with the group and alone at a good level.

“The medical staff of the Polish national team knew from the arrival of Milik that his injury was not serious, but painful, and that he could recover before the start of the tournament, “said the Polish Federation, which described Monday’s training as decisive in verifying the evolution of the injury.

This withdrawal will force Sousa to consider whether to resort to Swierczok, forward of Piast Gliwice, as a replacement in the attack, or if he opts for a more conservative system in which Lewandowski lead the team’s offensive baton alone.

Poland is playing its last warm-up friendly match against Iceland today, a team that failed to qualify for the European Championship and which has just beaten the Faroe Islands 1-0 in extremis.

The Poles are rivals of Spain in the European championship, where Sweden and Slovakia complete group E.