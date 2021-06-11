Poland loses Milik for the European Championship

06/08/2021

Arkadiusz Milik, footballer from Poland, will be lost the euro for an injury at the meniscus of your left knee and will not be substituted by any player, as confirmed by the federation of his country through an official statement at the edge of midnight this Monday. The forward of one of Spain’s first three rivals in the European Championship (Sweden, Poland and Slovakia) suffered a knee problem during the last day of France’s Ligue 1 that his team, Olympique Marseille, played against Metz.

After being examined by doctor Ramón Cugat in Barcelona, ​​his treatment has not served to recover what would be Robert Lewandowski’s attacking partner, who could now play as the only forward in a more conservative system or have the forward of Piast Gliwice Jakub Swierczok as a strike partner.

Despite his injury, Milik joined the Polish camp to prepare for the European Championship with the hope of arriving on time and making his debut against Slovakia on June 14. After missing the friendly that Poland drew 1-1 against Russia on June 1, he rejoined group training and for three consecutive sessions worked almost as normal with the rest of his teammates. However, this Sunday the alarms went off in the Polish expedition when Milik returned to training alone and, finally, 24 hours later, the Polish Football Federation officially announced that he will miss the Eurocup. “The medical staff of the Polish national team knew since Milik’s arrival that his injury was not serious, but painful, and that he could recover before the start of the tournament. For two weeks, Milik underwent numerous treatments according to a strict plan. defined that it would allow him to return to the full training load, “explained the Polish federation in the aforementioned statement. “Today’s training (Monday) was going to be an answer to the question of whether the injury would allow the 27-year-old forward to play the tournament. The symptoms he felt during the session and further investigations afterwards confirmed that the injury still does not allow him to the player trains fully or plays matches, “he added.

In the end, the federation informed, after consulting the coach Paulo Sousa, doctor Jacek Jaroszewski and the player himself, it was decided that Milik would not finally play the European Championship. “As the footballer admitted, despite his rehabilitation, he didn’t feel one hundred percent ready to compete in the tournament with full commitment, “he concluded.

Without Milik, Poland loses one of its great tournament assets. On loan from Napoli this season at Olympique Marseille, he scored 10 goals in the 16 official games he played for the French team between January 23 and May 23, 2021. Milik’s loss is not the first blow he has suffered before. of the Eurocopa the selector Paulo Sousa. His other star forward, Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin), injured an ankle in mid-May and announced that he would not participate in the Eurocup because of his ailment.

Without Milik and without Piatek, virtually all of Poland’s scoring responsibility rests on the shoulders of Robert Lewandowski, who this season has been the player who has scored the most in official matches throughout the course in Europe. In total, he made 48 in the 40 games he played in the ranks of Bayern Munich.