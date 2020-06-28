WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Poles began voting on Sunday in presidential elections scheduled for May but delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The elections were held between deep cultural and political differences in the country of the European Union.

President Andrzej Duda, a 48-year-old conservative backed by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party, was facing 10 other candidates to seek a 5-year second term. The outcome of the presidential elections would determine if the ruling party maintained its almost total monopoly on political power in Poland.

The latest polls showed that no candidate seemed with options to obtain the 50% of votes necessary to win in the first round. In that case, the two most voted would face each other on July 12.

The polling stations would remain open until 21:00 (1900 GMT) and exit polls would be announced immediately thereafter. The final results were expected by Wednesday at the latest.

Poland has not been as affected by the pandemic as other countries in Western Europe, and most people voted in person, although they had to wear face masks and maintain other hygiene standards. There was also a vote-by-mail option, which was imposed as mandatory for thousands of voters in some regions of the country’s southwest with higher contagion rates.

By Sunday, Poland had confirmed nearly 34,000 cases of COVID-19 among its 38 million people, with more than 1,400 deaths.

Duda’s campaign has focused on defending traditional values ​​in a country with a Catholic majority, as well as promising an increase in the standard of living on a par with Western Europe. He positioned himself against gay marriage and adoption and dismissed the LGBT rights movement as a dangerous « ideology ».

That kind of rhetoric, along with laws that have greatly increased the conservative Law and Justice’s power over the judicial system and its ability to use the media to defend the government’s image, have raised concerns that Poland is following in the footsteps of Hungary in the erosion of democratic norms established after the fall of communism three decades ago.

Duda’s main rival is the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, also 48, who has the support of the Civic Platform, a centrist party.

In his campaign, Trzaskowski has promised to maintain the popular Law and Justice social spending programs and restore various constitutional norms.

Trzaskowski entered the campaign after the cancellation of the elections scheduled for May 10 due to the pandemic. Strong support for Duda, reinforced by complimentary public media coverage, began to drop when the containment measures were lifted and other candidates were able to campaign.