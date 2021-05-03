Poland gives the green light to 9,500 spectators in the Europa League final

05/03/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

EFE

Up to a total of 9,500 spectators will be able to attend the Europa League final live on May 26, which will be played at the Gdansk stadium (Poland), as announced by UEFA on Monday.

“The Polish authorities have confirmed to UEFA a capacity of 25 percent of the stadium or up to a maximum of 9,500 spectators,” UEFA said in a statement.

The governing body of European football revealed that foreign fans who travel to Gdansk “must comply with the requirements and restrictions on entering the country in force at the time of the final & rdquor; exemption & rdquor ;.

In this sense, UEFA warned that access to the stadium will be carried out under the terms of the “crazy legislationl & rdquor ;, which will “confirm & rdquor; this week and that “could include the need for a vaccination test or a negative COVID-19 test result & rdquor;

In the event that the Polish authorities announce a further reduction in stadium capacity, UEFA will refund the full price of the ticket to the selected buyers.

Of the 9,500 tickets available, each finalist team will receive 2,000 seatsWhile another 2,000 will be put up for sale to the general public through UEFA.com. The remaining tickets are allocated to the local organizing committee, UEFA and national associations, as well as to business partners and broadcasting companies.

Tickets, that can be purchased from this Monday until next May 7They will have a price that will range from 40 euros for the cheapest seats to 130 for the most expensive.

Each fan may request a maximum of two tickets, which will be designated through a draw.