Poland Euro 2020: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/18/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Saturday, Spain Y Poland they will face on the occasion of Day 2 of the group stage of Euro 2020, in a match whose background will be, once again, the Seville Olympic Stadium.

Thus, the squad of Luis Enrique comes with the obligation to win, after drawing in his debut with Sweden, It is located in third place in Group E -although with one game less-. In case of winning, The Red could be ranked first in the division, increasing their respective chances of reaching the long-awaited round of 16 of the competition.

The outlook for the combined Paulo Sosa, on the other hand, it is a little more gloomy, because began its passage through the competition with a defeat against Slovakia. Like its current rivals, the Polish team must score at least one point to keep their expectations of going to the round alive; otherwise, its elimination is virtually doomed.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SPAIN – POLAND OF THE EURO CUP

The match between Spain Y Poland of the Euro 2020 will take place this Saturday 19 June, and the dispute will be broadcast in Spain at 21:00 courtesy of Mitele Plus Y Telecinco.