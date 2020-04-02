Mayor Miguel Hidalgo staff sprayed sanitizing liquid on the streets and street furniture in Polanco.

A gang of workers from the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, in Mexico City, traveled three kilometers of roads in the Polanco neighborhood spraying sanitizing liquid.

Fully covered with gloves, protective suits and masks to filter the air, government employees applied the liquids on the surfaces with which passers-by may come into contact, as well as the sidewalks on which they walk and the streets on which they circulate. the vehicles.

Through social networks, the mayor Víctor Romo He stated that the health measure is part of the actions that the demarcation will take in the event of the Covid-19 coronavirus, since they have been registered 66 confirmed cases of contagion, as well as 50 suspects.

During the tour of Masaryk Avenue, which houses some of the most exclusive stores in the country, city government officials urged tenants to work behind closed doors and comply with hygiene measures established by the Government of Mexico City for this health emergency.

City patrols broadcast the message with the health recommendations through their loudspeakers.

Romo announced that his staff will continue with sanitation sessions in other public spaces in the district, such as public markets and commercial corridors, “To generate greater health security and protect the entire population”.