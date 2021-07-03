Pol Lozano will renew and will go on loan to UD Las Palmas

07/03/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

Roger Payró

The long-term future of Pol Lozano passes through EspanyolAlthough the intention of the club is that for the next course it grows away from the RCDE Stadium. This past year in Second, already being a player of the first team for all purposes, he has not had all the desired continuity and the prospects are worse for the season of the return to First. That is why both club and player They have agreed to leave on loan for one year and their new home will be UD Las Palmas.

This is reported by ‘La Grada’, which nevertheless affects that before making its departure official – or probably at the same time – its renewal will be announced. Lozano’s contract ends in 2023 but the experience with Javi Puado has taught the entity a lesson to close a long-term relationship as soon as possible.

In this way, in the event that the loan takes effect and that of Sant Quirze del Vallès matures away from home, su continuity would be assured to a great extent.

The information of the aforementioned teammates goes further and according to what has been transpired, the contract with the yellow club will include financial penalty clauses if Lozano does not play a minimum number of minutes and games.

Sporting, led by a David Gallego who knows him perfectly, was another of those interested in taking over the midfielder. However, the little competition it would have in the Canary Islands has made the balance tip.