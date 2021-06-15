Pol Granch (‘Elite’): “I would love to sing as a character, it would be a fantasy”

Las Encinas has accumulated a criminal record that anyone would choose this once prestigious school to take their children. But there is a new director in the office, and he intends to make very drastic changes in the academic institution this fourth season of ‘Elite’. He is partly the cause of the heir to a European monarchy ending up sharing class with Guzmán and the others. Pol Granch plays Phillippe, a prince who has nothing blue: “Having so many assets, so much power and not receiving no for an answer, there is very little empathy on his part and there are things that are reflected that are not pretty.“he explains in the interview we had with him and Georgina Amorós.

She has decided to stop double lives and accept who she really is, so we will see her hand in hand through the corridors of the school. But I didn’t count on the temptation that Phillippe is going to be: “It represents the fantasy that she usually mounts in her head. Feel an attraction and a fascination towards him that you cannot avoid“says the actress.

With them we will explore the more fashionista side of ‘Elite’ and they will also have an important part of the plot related to consent: “I think that young people are the most vulnerable group in this sense because we are very contaminated by a lot of toxic relationships, for porn, which is the worst thing on this planet … I think it is very good that it is shown that even within a relationship there can be abuse. In this season many plots related to this topic are shown, with consent, with having empathy. Because I still believe that today many people think that rapes are only when it is something forced and I believe that this season we have explored this issue when it is not so evident and more difficult to identify, “says Amorós.

Music in Las Encinas?

In addition to talking about stories, fashion and little blue princes, we took the opportunity to ask Pol Granch if he would like a musical chapter within ‘Elite’, and although at the beginning he expresses his doubts, at the end he admits: “I would love to sing as a character, it would be a fantasy“.

The fourth season of ‘Elite’ premieres on Netflix Friday June 18.