Pol Espargaró clarifies how his relationship with Marc Márquez is

04/08/2021 at 12:31 CEST

Pol Espargaro has carried out an in-depth analysis of his professional career, his arrival at the Honda team and how his relationship with Marc Márquez in an exclusive interview with Ernest Riveras for DAZN.

Ernest Riveras asked the Catalan pilot about his arrival at Sling and Pol assured that: “At the point where I decided to switch to Honda and go find this new project, it was because I really believed it was better, then you can’t regret it anymore because, in that moment, you choose what you think is best for you & rdquor ;. ‘Polyccio’ was clear that he wanted to become an official rider of the Japanese brand: “I wanted to be there, I think it was my future, my future should be going through being at Repsol Honda,” said the Catalan.

Marc Márquez, a Honda veteran, is Pol’s teammate this season and regarding his bond with the eight-time world champion he stated that: “our relationship has gone from more to less and from less to more again depending on the competitiveness that we have had between the two of us & rdquor;. But he assures that today their relationship has improved: “now we have a very good relationship and we don’t have to be friends, go to dinner together … But inside the box, have a cordial relationship, that will help the harmony within the box be homogeneous and good & rdquor; stated ‘Polyccio’.

Pol Espargaró has also spoken about the times his withdrawal has been raised: “There was a season, my first season in Moto2, that was the hardest season of my sports career. At that time, many times I thought about whether it was worth it, for the effort, the sacrifice, the injuries, etc. & rdquor ;. In MotoGP, despite having difficult moments, everything improved with his relationship with the KTM team: “Everyone leaned on me, I received incredible support, incredible esteem and that is what kept me fighting for those engineers and mechanics who they wanted the same or more results than me but, without a doubt, they were hard years & rdquor; remembered the Catalan.

Apart from motorcycles, Pol has other hobbies that he often lets his followers see through his social networks, such as playing the piano or cross stitching: “I play a lot, as much as my daughter and my training in home. I really like & rdquor; Pol highlights. Regarding his curious love for cross stitching, he explains that “We had activities within the school, of different subjects, and one of them was cross stitch and I really liked it a lot and now it still works for me because when my pants or a shirt break I can sew a button on a shirt & rdquor; Catalan concludes.