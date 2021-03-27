Pol Espargaró acknowledges having anxiety to gain time by braking

03/27/2021 at 21:09 CET

The Spanish Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) finished the qualifying twelfth for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar and he did not hesitate to admit that he had “a little anxiety about spending too much time braking, especially when the bike is straight, and that’s where it hurts me, especially with a full tank”.

“When the conditions are not good and I don’t have the best grip on the rear end, I’m not able to stop the bike and it makes me a little nervous”explains Pol, who claims to have “to improve in that aspect, in the way of riding, working on different ways of braking that work with the Repsol Honda and that I am not applying them well”.

“Tomorrow’s warm up is going to be a very important training session for me because I need to feel that confidence to have a good race since today I think it was not a good day, I would even say that it was quite bad, although I could have been the second best Honda, but a bit far from Taka -Nakagami-, and I didn’t like that because I could have gone a lot faster, but it also sets the path for us and tomorrow I will have time to improve it, “the Repsol Honda rider highlighted.

“I’m not driving as I should, I have driven with a bit of anxiety to get the time, because in the last free practice I was very bad, we have been trying things and we really have not succeeded and I have not been fighting as I should”he continued.

“I was not able to stop the bike in the first corner, then I got a little nervous and stopped so as not to do two laps with the same error, and with the last set of tires I was able to do two laps with the same time. I dived and the sensations have returned, but it was too late, in addition to that the references have changed a bit, “said Pol Espargaró.

“Sector four is a sector with very fast corners, which for us may not be the best, and it is for Ducati and Yamaha, it favors them a little more, and then at the finish line braking is very critical, with an acceleration of zero “, explains the pilot, who praises that they have” strong points and other weaker ones, and these are the ones that we have to improve because this should make us stronger for the race “.

“For now, I think that, as I said yesterday, the ball is in my court, I am the one who has to improve my riding style, adapt better to the bike, and I don’t want to give it too many laps, I don’t want to move the bike a lot, because that is going to confuse me even more, so after what Taka has done, who has taken me about four tenths, I know what my margin is, that is what I have to do for tomorrow “stressed the Repsol Honda rider.