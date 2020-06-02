The Island of Armor opens in a few days, while the Snows of the Crown arrives in autumn.

NintendoandGame freakhave released a new Pokmon Sword / Pokmon Shield Expansion Pass trailer also specifying the release date of the first of the two DLCs,the Isle of Armor, which we now know will be on sale nextJune 17around the world. Broadly speaking, the video that you can find attached in the news does not show anything that we would not already know: it focuses on the main characteristics already announced for each DLC, although with a good dose ofnews.

The legendary Pokmon Kubfu being one of the protagonists of the first DLCWe start with the dojo where we will participate in the Isle of Armor and the new legendary PokmonKubfu, delivered by the master Mostaz who enter the Lionel himself. As we already knew, it evolves to Urshifu, which hastwo different waysand the ability to gigamax. Depending on the type of training we choose, it will have a Hard (fight / sinister) or Fluid (fight / water) style. Each of these forms will have its own unique move, Dark Strike (Rough) that changes to Rough Gigagolp in the Gigamax form; and Torrential Scourge, which changes to Fluid Giga Strike in the Gigamax form.

We can also see in action the Gigamax forms of Galar’s initial Pokmon, as well asBlastoise and Venusaur, and the newslowbro regional formpoison and psychic type. He will have an exclusive move called Moluscan, which does physical or special damage (the one that hurts the opponent the most) and can also poison him. As a reminder, Galar’s Slowpoke was revealed through an update, but it will not be possible to evolve it into the new adventure. According to the official website, the Island of Armor is “full of places that have not been seen in Galar yet: beaches, forests, swamps, caves and sand dunes. It is the home of many Pokmon who live in freedom enjoying thelush nature“

Calyrex to be the special pokmon of the Snow of the Crown, the second DLCSomething similar happens withSnow of the Crownand its characteristic legendary Pokmon,Calyrex. This downloadable game will encourage us to join a team of explorers and venture into mysterious ruins filled with new legendary Pokmon based on the legends of Kanto and Hoenn but also take on other known faces on raids harder than ever. “You will meet a man namedPeony, who will commission you to lead the exploration that is taking place in the Snows of the Crown “says the official site.

Respectively, among the new legendary ones we findArticuno, Zapdos and Moltres de Galar. The first is of the psychic / flying type and has the exclusive movement Freezing Gaze, which can freeze. The second is a fight / flyer that learns Lightning Kick, which in addition to doing a lot of damage also lowers the opponent’s defense. The third is sinister / flying and knows Red Hot Fury, who can push his rival back. They are followed bynew regis, Regieleki and Regidrago. The former learns Electrocage, which deals damage for several turns and prevents its target from retreating, and the latter is a pure Dragon that learns Dracoenerga: the more HP he has, the harder he hits.

Cramobot allows us to recycle four objects to get a new and more useful oneIn addition to this, they have been revealednew featuresfor both DLCs, like the Cramobot, a machine that allows you to recycle four objects you don’t want to get a new and more useful one. The island’s forays will give us duralium, a new type of currency that can be exchanged in an indito movement tutor that teaches never-before-seen movements such as Blazing Envy or Phyto-Impulse. We will also have a special soup to allow our Pokmon to dynamize and face a combative challenge called Ceid Test, where various conditions are restricted for our creatures. Also debuting is the Galar All-Star Tournament (no, it’s not a Battle Front) where it will be possible to join forces with prominent coaches and gym leaders from Galar and organize tournaments with them. Perhaps even more interesting are the Pokmon nests, with a progression similar to that of Slay the Spire: those who survive to the end will face a legendary Pokmon dynamised.

More about: Pokmon Sword / Shield, Game Freak and Nintendo.