Last December 2019 it was announced that a new animated project based on the world of pocket creatures would reach the franchise’s official YouTube channels on January 15, 2020. In this way, Pokémon: Wings of Twilight It shows the lives of the inhabitants of Galar, but also their yearnings and the challenges that they must face in their day to day. Although the fifth episode was delayed due to the situation caused by COVID-19, now the sixth episode has returned to that normality in the broadcast, and we already know (approximately) when it will come to light.

Pokémon: Wings of Twilight confirms airing of its sixth episode in early July

Pokémon: Wings of Twilight is nearing completion, as this small series confirmed that it would have a total of 7 episodes. However, before thinking about that final chapter, we still have to focus on the sixth, which has now been confirmed to launch in early July 2020. While we don’t have an exact date for its English version with subtitles at Spanish, what we do know is that Japanese version will be released on July 3 and, as has already happened with the previous chapters, This version more accessible to the inhabitants of this part of the planet should also be launched soon., even the same day, so we would not be wrong to say that there is not much left for Alistair to show himself as he really is.

In this way, the only thing we can do is wait a few more days to see what awaits us in this sixth chapter of Pokémon: Wings of Twilight, a series that shows us in a very different way the way in which the inhabitants of this universe they relate to creatures and the environment.

