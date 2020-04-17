Last December 2019, it was announced that a new animated project based on the world of pocket creatures would reach the franchise’s official YouTube channels on January 15, 2020. In this way, Pokémon: Wings of Twilight It shows the lives of the inhabitants of Galar, but also their yearnings and the challenges that they must face in their day to day. Do you want to see the fourth chapter of this small animated series of 7 episodes long? Stay tuned for the next video and the following lines!

We can already see the fourth chapter of Pokémon: Wings of Twilight, although only in Japanese

In the fourth chapter of Pokémon: Wings of TwilightWe can join Cathy, the leader of the Galar region water gym. As in the other three previous chapters, this new episode is another opportunity to see the world of pocket creatures from a more mature perspective than we are used to, so for those lovers of this type of animation with touches in Those that produce a greater development of the characters may be a little more than 6 minutes long. Of course, this time we still have to wait until April 21 to see the English dubbed version and subtitled in Spanish, so at the moment we can only see the Japanese version, to which we can activate the automatic YouTube subtitles (if we are brave enough to do it, because Final Fantasy VII will be nothing in comparison …).

In this way, if we decide to watch the fourth episode of Pokémon: Wings of Twilight in Japanese, the only thing we can do is to continue waiting until next month for the fifth of the seven chapters that are intended for this miniseries to be released.

