Kawada has announced that new sets of Pokémon Nanoblock They are on their way to Japanese territory. These three sets will arrive in Japan in April 2020 and will be inspired by the three legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Yes, those who starred on the covers of third-generation games.

The price for each unit will be 1650 yen, about 15 euros and unfortunately there is no confirmation of a possible arrival in the West. If you want to import them, remember that due to the restrictions and problems derived from the pandemic we are experiencing, shipments from countries that are not yet in quarantine (the case of Japan) could suffer delays.

Personally, I recommend that you do not import anything until the quarantine period is over. It is best if you want to avoid any problems regarding shipping or customs. For everything else, if you are a Pokemon fan, block building enthusiast and living in Japan, this is your time.

